Amodei says Nevada will get $1.25 billion from virus fund

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., says the U.S. Treasury Department is fast tracking the transfer of money from the Coronovirus Relied Fund to give Nevada access to $1.25 billion in funding to offset the costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 response.

He said the news comes after last week’s allocation of $241 million for Nevada hospitals and health care providers and $5 million for administrative costs to cover costs from the surge in unemployment claims.

The Coronavirus Relief Fund was funded with $150 billion from the stimulus package approved by Congress. Monday’s announcement will allow state, local and tribal governments to receive money from the fund to help pay for their response costs.

He said the state will control disbursement of those funds.