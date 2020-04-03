Amodei says some personal protective equipment on its way to Nevada

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is shipping some personal protective equipment to Nevada.

The gear is from the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile and includes, among other things, 60,450 N95 respirator masks for healthcare workers and 143,500 surgical masks.

It also includes 184,200 gloves and 26,900 gowns.

“The additional PPE supplies will help alleviate some of the frontline challenges our doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals have been facing here in Nevada,” he said. “I’m grateful to the administration, FEMA and HHS for working to secure these much needed supplies for the Silver State.”

He said the respirators and other equipment will be distributed according to directions from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In addition, he said he is monitoring the expected shipment of 15 testing machines that can identify the virus within minutes instead of days. Amodei said those machines should arrive in about a week and will be distributed across the state according to directions from the governor.