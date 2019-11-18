Andersen Family Trust property meeting with Christy Corp developer Friday

Neighbors of the Andersen Family Trust property between Mountain and Ormsby, formerly the Andersen Ranch, are invited to attend a meeting with the new developer, Christy Corp, to be held this week at 2 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the Carson City Library. The public is invited.

The application can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/community-development/planning-division.

They already have the item scheduled before the Planning Commission on Dec. 18. No agenda is available yet, so keep checking http://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas for the December agenda.

For more information, call Maxine Nietz at 775-887-1294 or email nevadamax@usa.com.