Andersen Family Trust property meeting with Christy Corp developer Friday
Nevada Appeal staff report
Neighbors of the Andersen Family Trust property between Mountain and Ormsby, formerly the Andersen Ranch, are invited to attend a meeting with the new developer, Christy Corp, to be held this week at 2 p.m. Friday on the second floor of the Carson City Library. The public is invited.
The application can be viewed online at http://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/community-development/planning-division.
They already have the item scheduled before the Planning Commission on Dec. 18. No agenda is available yet, so keep checking http://www.carson.org/government/meeting-information/agendas for the December agenda.
For more information, call Maxine Nietz at 775-887-1294 or email nevadamax@usa.com.
Carson City