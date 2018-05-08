$1.8 million available for Nevada forest, open space projects

The Nevada Division of Forestry is accepting applications for the Community Forest and Open Space Program, a competitive grant funding initiative with $1.8 million available for a total of three proposed projects.

The program provides funding for the acquisition of private forest lands for public use. Funds are provided by the U.S. Forest Service.

Community forests and open spaces are vital to area residents and the places they call home. In addition to providing bountiful outdoor recreational opportunities, community forests aid in protecting Nevada's habitats, water quality, and other precious natural resources. Community forests also provide opportunities for environmental and cultural education, and contribute to overall quality of life in Nevada.

Each project may not exceed $600,000. Tribal and local governments, land trust organizations, and other qualified nonprofit conservation organizations may apply for funds on behalf of private landowners.

Eligibility requirements and instructions are posted at http://forestry.nv.gov/grants/.

For information about the program, contact NDF Stewardship/Legacy Program Coordinator Heather Giger at 775-684-2552 and hdgiger@forestry.nv.gov.

Consultation with NDF staff — with the exception of Tribal governments — prior to submitting an application is required to ensure proposals meet state and federal eligibility requirements.