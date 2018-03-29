1962 classic film ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ to be screened in Carson City
March 29, 2018
The classic 1962 film "Lawrence of Arabia," starring Peter O'Toole in the title role, will be shown on Tuesday, April 3, thanks to the Carson City Classic Cinema Club.
The nonprofit club of film enthusiasts holds screenings on the first Tuesday of the month in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. Trivia and a discussion will begin at 6:30 and the film will follow at 7 p.m.
General admission is $5; seniors and students pay $3 and members can attend for free.
The monthly meetings offer a chance to enjoy a classic film, delve into American cinematic history, and raise money to help youth participate in the arts.
Upcoming films include "To Kill a Mockingbird" on May 1; "Winchester '73" on June 5 and "The Manchurian Candidate" on July 3.
For information, go to http://www.ccclassiccinema.org.
Trending In: Announcements
- Parents of student athletes in need of help: Volunteers sought to clear snow from Truckee High School’s track
- Plenty of fun planned at Western Nevada College’s annual Easter Fiesta
- Gardening events slated this weekend at Greenhouse Garden Center
- Dutch Bros. Coffee hosting fundraiser for cancer research on Friday
- Family comedy night to benefit Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary
Trending Sitewide
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Nevada public employees to see lower health care costs starting July 1
- Former Douglas High star Jerry Gray passes away at age 66
- Recipe: Short ribs a la Cafe at Adele’s by Chef Charlie Abowd