1962 classic film ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ to be screened in Carson City

The classic 1962 film "Lawrence of Arabia," starring Peter O'Toole in the title role, will be shown on Tuesday, April 3, thanks to the Carson City Classic Cinema Club.

The nonprofit club of film enthusiasts holds screenings on the first Tuesday of the month in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. Trivia and a discussion will begin at 6:30 and the film will follow at 7 p.m.

General admission is $5; seniors and students pay $3 and members can attend for free.

The monthly meetings offer a chance to enjoy a classic film, delve into American cinematic history, and raise money to help youth participate in the arts.

Upcoming films include "To Kill a Mockingbird" on May 1; "Winchester '73" on June 5 and "The Manchurian Candidate" on July 3.

For information, go to http://www.ccclassiccinema.org.