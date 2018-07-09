2018 Carson City Senior Follies production to open Friday
July 9, 2018
This year's Senior Follies production, titled Follies Favorites: A Sentimental Journey, will open Friday, July 13, at the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Community Center.
The $10 admission is money for the Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program.
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, July 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.
