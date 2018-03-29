2018 Carson River Watershed Management Forum planned April 11-12

A free two-day forum at the Carson City Community Center will cover the value of the Carson River Watershed and efforts being implemented to manage, conserve and protect it.

The Carson River Coalition and the Carson Water Subconservancy District are holding the 2018 Carson River Watershed Management Forum on April 11-12.

The opening day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a floodplain management workshop from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event on the following day, also from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include an environmental education roundtable from 9 a.m. to noon.

Professionals from diverse backgrounds will present about topics including restoration, water quality and quantity, storm water planning, flooding and floodplain management, invasive species, agriculture, recreation, and education/outreach programs. CEU credits are available for teachers and APA planners, and PDH hours are available for engineers.

The cost to attend is free, but registration is required to reserve lunch. Complete the registration form at http://www.cwsd.org, where a list of speakers and other information are available.

Send completed registration to Toni Leffler, Toni@cwsd.org, or fax it to 775-887-7457.