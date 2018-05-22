2018 GE Family Concert Series kicking off in Minden with Journey tribute band

The Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department's 2018 GE Family Concert Series kicks off this Friday, May 25, at 6 p.m. with Journey Revisited and is sponsored by American AVK Company.

Spend an evening of music with family and friends at Minden Park. Concerts are free of charge due to the generous contributions of local businesses and organizations.

Established in 2011, Journey Revisited is an ensemble of top-tier professionals with the drive to deliver a faithful musical experience. Journey Revisited is dedicated to bringing the studio recordings of Journey to life on stage.

2018 Remaining Concert Line-up

June 15: Caravanserai (Tribute to Santana)

(Co-sponsored by Rejuvenate Salon & Spa)

July 6: Cripple Creek Band

(Co-sponsored by Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center)

Aug. 3: Nathan Owens Motown Soul

(Co-sponsored by Dr. James the Dentist)

Aug. 24: Savannah Blue

(Co-sponsored by Seyfried Dental Arts)

Concessions will be available for purchase at the concert sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley and the Carson Valley Lions Club.

Douglas County Parks & Recreation would like to thank all of the 2018 sponsors including: Baker Hughes GE, Town of Minden, Carson Valley Inn, AVK Company, Dr. James the Dentist, Rejuvenate Salon, Seyfried Dental Arts, Starbucks Carson Valley Roasting Plant & Distribution Center, Airport Road Storage, Allied Sanitation, American International Tooling Inc., Building Concepts, Campagni Toyota Scion, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Gardnerville Health & Rehab, Keigh Cox Design, Nu-Systems, Inc., R&S Optimum Offset, Re/Max Realty Affiliates and Sullivan Law.

Concert Reminders

This year's concerts have been designated as smoke-free. Out of respect for the homeowners, anyone wishing to smoke must use the designated smoking area located near the Town of Minden parking lot.

Children must be supervised at all times. Playing and climbing on the planters and ramp to the restroom are prohibited. Throwing of hard balls is prohibited for safety reasons, but Nerf balls will be allowed, as long as they are being used safely.

Dogs aren't permitted.

No lawn space may be reserved/sectioned off until 7 a.m. on the day of the concert.

Please do not lay blankets on the lawn until after 5 p.m. on the day of the concert. Blankets left out for the day can damage the grass and will be removed.

Tables around the park are to be left clear for use during the lunch hour and may be reserved after 5 p.m. on the evening of the concert.

For the benefit of all visitors to Minden Park who wish to enjoy the concert series, reserved/sectioned off spaces must be no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

If tape is used to reserve a section, the tape must be removed for safety and visibility reasons prior to the start of the concert.

In order to allow everyone to enjoy the concerts the event will be closing Fifth Street to allow motor homes parking and concessions. RV parking will be allowed in a designated area only starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the concert and an RV Pass is required. Call the recreation department prior to the concerts to receive a pass at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

RV parking at other locations around the park obscures the line of sight for Minden homeowners.

For information, contact the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Department at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.