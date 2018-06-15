3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market open despite closures for Carson City Off-Road
June 15, 2018
The best way to get to the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market with the Carson Off-Road taking place is from W. Fifth Street.
The Boys and Girls Club kids activity booth will be moving to McFadden Plaza bringing a bounce house. The activity for this week is "Key chains for Dad" for Father's Day.
The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29. Randy Ide is playing live music at today's market.
Unless they're service animals, pets aren't permitted at the market.
Trending In: Announcements
- Wild horse advocate to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City offering free admission June 23
- Master dance instructors giving workshop in Carson City
- Six-week basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City
- RSVP in Carson City holding quarterly training for volunteers, field representatives
Trending Sitewide
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Douglas County Commission chairman ousted
- Churchill County voters consistent with statewide results: Heller vs. Rosen; Sisolak vs. Laxalt
- It’s official: Carson City officials elected during the primary