3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market open despite closures for Carson City Off-Road

The best way to get to the 3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market with the Carson Off-Road taking place is from W. Fifth Street.

The Boys and Girls Club kids activity booth will be moving to McFadden Plaza bringing a bounce house. The activity for this week is "Key chains for Dad" for Father's Day.

The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29. Randy Ide is playing live music at today's market.

Unless they're service animals, pets aren't permitted at the market.