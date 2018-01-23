$50,000 available for recycling projects in Nevada

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection's recycling program has $50,000 in grant funding available for projects to increase recycling, public awareness of the importance of conserving natural resources, and the reduction, reuse and recycling of solid waste.

The funding comes from the Solid Waste Management Account, which receives $1 per retail tire sold in Nevada.

The program encourages action-oriented projects rather than projects oriented toward research and development. Preference will be given to applications that provide the greatest regional coverage and demonstrate a likelihood of ongoing success. Grantees may be offered partial funding, and while matching funds and in-kind contributions are not required, they are encouraged.

Proposals will be accepted from municipalities, nonprofits, schools, school districts, the Nevada System of Higher Education, and other public institutions.

For information about the program and application process, go to nevadarecylces.nv.gov. The deadline to submit is Feb. 26.