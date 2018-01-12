$75,000 for art programming up for grabs in Vans competition for high school students

High school art students nationwide are invited to participate in the ninth year of Vans Custom Culture, an art competition built to inspire creativity and show support for art programs in schools.

The goal of the competition is to empower high school students to embrace their originality through art and design, as well as encourage students to pursue a career in the arts.

Vans will select 500 U.S. public and private high schools with a focus on schools that have had their arts programing cut. Participating schools have the chance to win $75,000 toward art programming.

Teachers and administrators can register their schools at the Vans Custom Culture website by the deadline, 5 p.m. Jan. 31.

After customizing two pairs of blank Vans with two selected themes and submitting an impact document, Vans will select the top 50 participants. Then voting will open from April 23 through May 4 to determine the top five finalists.

The grand prize winner will be celebrated with a the winning funds and a surprise celebration event. The four runner-up schools each will be awarded $10,000 and a Vans gift.

For information and registration guidelines, go to customculture.vans.com and watch this Vans Custom Culture 2018 teaser on YouTube.