A Night With Notorious Nevadans: History to come alive Aug. 3 at Governor’s Mansion

The Friends of the Nevada State Museum is presenting "A Night With Notorious Nevadans," an event offering the chance to spend an evening with some of the characters who helped shape the state.

Featured performers will present Chautauqua style narratives about their lives. Attendees will have the chance to chat with folks from Nevada's past including Gov. Roswell Colcord, Laura Fair, Abe Curry and William Stewart.

Other historical figures like Adolph Sutro, John Mackay, Belle Butler and Dr. Eliza Cook will be present to share their stories.

Tickets are $40 and include dinner and the show. There will also be a raffle and no host bar.

Tickets are on sale in the gift shop at the Nevada State Museum. Only cash and check are accepted.

Two of the raffle prizes are available to preview at the museum: an uncirculated 1884 Carson City minted coin donated by Northern Nevada Coin and a Pony Express Trail quilt pieced by Friends member Judi Miller.

Winners need not be present to claim their prizes. Doors open at 4 for the 5:15 p.m. show.

For information, call Dave Pierson at 775-883-7647.

The Friends is a nonprofit organization supporting the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.