A Night with Notorious Nevadans to premiere in Carson City

The Friends of the Nevada State Museum will share the histories of some notable Nevadans on Aug. 3 when they premiere A Night of Notorious Nevadans.

The major fundraising event for the organization will begin at 4 p.m. in the Nevada Room at the Governor's Mansion.

Spend an evening with some of the characters that helped shape the great state of Nevada. Featured performers will present Chautauqua-style narratives about their lives, loves, and losses.

In addition to these performers, attendees will have the opportunity to chat with other folks from Nevada's past. Share a drink with John Mackay from Virginia City; talk politics with early suffragette Sadie Hurts, Nevada's first female legislator; and meet Adolph Sutro from Virginia City or Belle Butler from Tonopah. Other historic figures will also be present to share their stories and give glimpses into their lives in early Nevada.

Tickets for the event and buffet dinner are $40 with the doors opening at 4 p.m. for the dinner, raffle and no-host bar with the show starting at 5:15.

Tickets are on sale at the Nevada State Museum Gift Shop, cash or checks only. The event will also include a silent raffle offering a variety of services, discounts and merchandise.

Included with this gala, a rare and unique Carson City minted coin is a raffle prize for the FNSM annual fundraiser. Northern Nevada Coin has donated a rare Carson City minted coin valued at more than $200 for this year's fundraiser. It's an uncirculated 1884 silver dollar with the "CC" mint mark that was pressed at the historic Carson City Mint and home of the current Nevada State Museum.

The coin is on display at the State Museum Store where $5 raffle tickets can be purchased. Drawing for the coin will be on Aug. 3 at fundraiser. You don't have to be present to win.