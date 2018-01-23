A. R. Gurney’s play ‘Love Letters’ to open in Carson City

A. R. Gurney's classic play that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama is coming to the stage at the Brewery Arts Center.

Proscenium Players, Inc. is producing "Love Letters" inside the BAC's Maizie Harris Jesse Theater, 449 W. King St.

Performances are planned at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Feb. 25.

The production will feature Tom Strekal as Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Darlene Pearson as Melissa Gardner.

The play outlines letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.

The actors read the letters aloud, hoping to paint an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

Tickets are $18 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. PPI and BAC members pay $13.

For tickets, go to http://www.breweryarts.org or call 775-883-1976, or buy them in person at the BAC office.