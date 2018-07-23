Airport Road Church of Christ in Carson City holding Vacation Bible School

Combining God's love with America's pastimes, the Airport Road Church of Christ in Carson City is presenting its annual Vacation Bible School July 30-Aug. 3.

Comparing different aspects of sports with God's divine story, students will be challenged to play on God's team.

The school offers stories, games, classroom and outdoor activities and arts and crafts in a loving atmosphere.

All children aged three through middle school are invited. Vacation Bible School will take place from 6:30 to 8:40 p.m. at the church, 3209 Airport Road in Carson City.

For information and to register, call 775-230-8761.