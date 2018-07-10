 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings held in region to boost those battling alcohol addiction | NevadaAppeal.com

Alcoholics Anonymous sponsors meetings in Northern Nevada to support those struggling with alcohol addiction.

For information about meetings with the Carson City Alano Club, call 775-882-0443.

The Alano Club of Sparks, 1640 Prater Way, meets Monday-Saturday at 7:30 a.m., weekdays at noon and daily at 2 and 10 p.m. It can be reached at 775-359-2727.

The Driars Club of Reno, 345 S. Wells Ave., meets daily at noon and 10 p.m. Call 775-324-9210.

The Reno Triangle Club, 635 S. Wells Ave., convenes daily at 6:45 a.m. and noon. It can be reached at 775-324-7977.

The Elko Alano Club also hosts meetings. For information about time and location, call 775-738-4747.

At the meetings, attendees share their experience, strength and hope to not drink one day at a time.