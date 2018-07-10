Alcoholics Anonymous meetings held in region to boost those battling alcohol addiction
July 10, 2018
Alcoholics Anonymous sponsors meetings in Northern Nevada to support those struggling with alcohol addiction.
For information about meetings with the Carson City Alano Club, call 775-882-0443.
The Alano Club of Sparks, 1640 Prater Way, meets Monday-Saturday at 7:30 a.m., weekdays at noon and daily at 2 and 10 p.m. It can be reached at 775-359-2727.
The Driars Club of Reno, 345 S. Wells Ave., meets daily at noon and 10 p.m. Call 775-324-9210.
The Reno Triangle Club, 635 S. Wells Ave., convenes daily at 6:45 a.m. and noon. It can be reached at 775-324-7977.
The Elko Alano Club also hosts meetings. For information about time and location, call 775-738-4747.
At the meetings, attendees share their experience, strength and hope to not drink one day at a time.
