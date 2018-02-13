American Dream Gun Show coming to Carson City

Antique and new guns and knives will be showcased in the American Dream Gun Show Saturday and Sunday at the Carson City Community Center.

Organizers said the show is a safe, family-oriented event with no loaded weapons.

Gun and knife vendors from around the state will be on hand, and private vendors will be making sales from their own collections.

The first 100 people in the door will receive a free pocket knife.

The event will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $7 per person. For information, call Tina at 775-835-9677, or email americandreamgunshow@gmail.com, or go to http://www.americandreamgunshow.com.