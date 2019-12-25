Amodei presents honors to Carson City eye doctors

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei stopped by Carson City’s Center for Advanced Eye Care on Monday to honor two of its ophthalmologists.

Amodei presented Dr. Matti Vazeen and Dr. Ziqiang Wu Certificates of Congressional Recognition for 20 years of exceptional eye care for patients and veterans.

Vazeen specializes in diseases and surgery and has performed more than 25,000 cataract and vision correction surgeries. He trained at Northwestern University and LSU-Oscher Clinic in New Orleans.

Wu specializes in medical retina and performs cataract surgery and treatment for retinal cases. He trained at the University of Southern California in a leading program for retinal diseases.

Both doctors are members of the Nevada Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Center for Advanced Eye Care is located at 1104 N. Division St.