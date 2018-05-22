Animal communication workshop planned in Minden

A one-day intensive animal communication workshop with Terri Jay, a professed horse whisperer, pet psychic, medium and intuitive, is planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 in Minden.

The goal of the class is to help pet owners better communicate with their animals.

Participants will learn the basics of doing all types of animal communication, animal mediumship and veterinary intuition.

Jay said many of those attending will be doing readings for others by the afternoon.

Registration is required so participants can receive course materials ahead of time. Each student will receive Jay's ebook, "The Cowgirl Shaman Way: Seven Easy Steps to Develop Your Intuitive Abilities," to study ahead of time.

For location information and to register, go to Jay's website, http://www.TerriJay.com, or call 775-771-4871.

The $175 cost includes materials and lunch. Seating is limited.