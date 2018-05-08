Annual diaper drive under way in Carson City, Reno

For the fourth year, United Federal Credit Union is collecting diapers to benefit the Women & Children's Center of the Sierra.

Diapers and monetary contributions can be brought to any UFCU branch until May 25.

All sizes of disposable diapers, from newborn to pull-up, can be dropped at either Carson City branch — 1350 E. William St. or 935 Jacks Valley Road.

Other locations are at 1170 Bible Way; 10705 Double R Blvd.; 980 Ambassador Drive; and 13989 S. Virginia St. in Reno; and 1430 E. Prater Way and 2432 Wingfield Hills Road in Sparks.