Annual diaper drive under way in Carson City, Reno
May 8, 2018
For the fourth year, United Federal Credit Union is collecting diapers to benefit the Women & Children's Center of the Sierra.
Diapers and monetary contributions can be brought to any UFCU branch until May 25.
All sizes of disposable diapers, from newborn to pull-up, can be dropped at either Carson City branch — 1350 E. William St. or 935 Jacks Valley Road.
Other locations are at 1170 Bible Way; 10705 Double R Blvd.; 980 Ambassador Drive; and 13989 S. Virginia St. in Reno; and 1430 E. Prater Way and 2432 Wingfield Hills Road in Sparks.
Trending In: Announcements
- Carson City students wins Patroller of the Year for AAA School Safety Patrol program
- Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Thursday
- Cinco de Mayo celebration in Carson City to support Dreamer program
- Carson City chapter of United States Navy League to meet May 16
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks