Annual Early Spring Plant Sale returning to Carson City April 7

Plenty of cold-hardy varieties for an early vegetable garden will be available at The Greenhouse project's annual Early Spring Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

Volunteer days are also scheduled on the second Saturday of the month.

The Greenhouse is located on the Carson High School campus at 1111 N. Saliman Road.

For information or to volunteer, email cory@carsoncitygreenhouse.org, or call 775-600-9530.