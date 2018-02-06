Annual Feast of Chocolate returning to Carson City

An event offering a buffet of chocolate dessert and plenty of raffles is returning from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza Hotel and Event Center, 211 E. Ninth St., Carson City.

The annual Feast of Chocolate offers a variety of sweet treats prepared by Carson High School culinary arts students.

Additional chocolate delicacies are donated by local businesses including Raley's, Red's Old 395 Grill, Casino Fandango, Artisan Café, and A Catered Affair.

In addition to the abundance of chocolate for sampling, there are gift baskets available for raffle. Harp music by Wanda Perschnick also is planned.

Tickets in advance are $15 per person. Call 775-267-3427. If available, tickets at the door will be sold for $20.

The proceeds from the event provide scholarships to local female graduates or to women resuming their education at Western Nevada College as well as to the AAUW Educational Opportunities Fund.