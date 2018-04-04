Annual Fly Tying Academy returns this month to Carson City

For the 19th year, the Carson Fly Fishing Club will host its free Fly Tying Academy for beginners at 6:30 p.m. on April 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, and 25 at the Airport Terminal Building, 2600 College Parkway.

The purpose of the class is to learn basic techniques of tying different flies, and no experience is necessary to sign up.

The flies for this class will be Wooly Worm, Chamois Nymph, Pheasant Tail Nymph, Little Yellow Stonefly, Adams and Zonker. Class size is limited.

The instructor for the class is Stan Zuber, who has more than three decades of experience tying flies. He's a member of the International Federation of Fly Fishers, Fly Tying Group. He learned to tie flies while being a member of the Aguabonita Flyfishers in Ridgecrest, Calif.

For information and to register, contact Zuber at 775-671-2151. The club is online at http://www.carsonflyfishing.club.