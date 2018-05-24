Annual Girls State Tea returning to Carson City June 1
May 24, 2018
The American Legion Auxiliary Capitol Unit 4 will be hosting its 9th Annual Girls State Tea from 5 to 7 p.m. June 1 at the Governor's Mansion, 606 Mountain St.
Tickets — $10 for adults and $5 for youth — include light refreshments. All proceeds will benefit the Nevada Girls State program and Girls State delegates from Carson, Douglas and Sierra Lutheran high schools.
For information and tickets, call Lily Hack at 775-841-6467 or Chris Ritger at 775-782-9791.
Trending In: Announcements
