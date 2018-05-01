Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive returning May 12

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the community's support on May 12 as it joins the National Association of Letter Carriers for the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The annual event is the largest single-day food drive in the country. The event helps to support local food banks and the one in six Americans who struggle with hunger.

Northern Nevadans can help by collecting non-perishable, non-expired food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes on May 12. A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to local food banks and pantries, including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Boys & Girls Club of Mason Valley in Yerington, Project Mana in Truckee and Incline Village, FISH in Carson City and Dayton, Carson Valley Community Food Closet, and the Out of Egypt Food Pantry in Fallon. Items will then be distributed to those facing hunger right here in Northern Nevada.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive was created in 1993 by the National Association of Letter Carriers to encourage communities to come together in an effort to stock the shelves of food banks and pantries nationwide. It's held on the second Saturday of May.