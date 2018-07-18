Applebee’s hosting fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations throughout Northern Nevada are hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, to benefit the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and its mission to find cures for pediatric cancers.

Tickets for $10 are being sold at the Carson City location with all proceeds from ticket sales going to the cause. Each ticket is good for pancakes, eggs, bacon and juice.

Additionally, the restaurant will be hosting Dining to Donate from 11 a.m. to midnight on the same day.

Guests who present a flyer or display a post from the location's Facebook page will have 15 percent of their check donated to Alex's Lemonade Stand.

The restaurant is at 3300 S. Carson St. Other participating locations are at 693 N. McCarran Blvd. in Sparks and 4805 Kietzke Lane in Reno.