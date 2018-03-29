April events planned at Washoe Lake State Park

April events at Washoe Lake State Park include a program about the birds of Washoe Lake and a full moon hike. Reservations are required only for the full moon hike.

Washoe Lake Birds

Join park staff for a presentation about the birds of Washoe Lake State Park. With several habitat types, Washoe Valley supports a variety of bird species, including wading and shore birds, songbirds, birds of prey, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, 7-8 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Park Headquarters for this program. 4855 Eastlake Blvd. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The Park Headquarters is on the right, about 1/ 2 mile north of the main park entrance.

COST: This program is free, but donations are appreciated.

Full Moon Hike

Join park staff for a guided full moon walk through the park's Day Use Area. This easy walk is less than a mile in length where you will have the opportunity to listen for owls and other park wildlife. Participants should bring an extra layer, water, and a flashlight. Advance reservations are required for this hike. Reservations can be made by calling 775-687-4319 or emailing washoelake@hdiss.net.

WHEN: Saturday, April 28, 8-9 p.m.

WHERE: Washoe Lake State Park, 4855 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley, NV 89704. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on your left. After paying the entrance fee at the self-pay station, turn left. Meet at the Main Boat Ramp, the third parking lot on the right.

COST: The park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle applies to this event. Please use the self-pay station at the park entrance. Cash or check only.