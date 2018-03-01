 Art club painting roses at next meeting in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Johnson Lane Firehouse, 1450 Stephanie Way.

Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are welcome. The club will be painting roses at the meeting.

For information, call Sue at 408-691-9202 or Linda at 775-265-1746.