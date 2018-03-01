Art club painting roses at next meeting in Carson City
March 1, 2018
The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet at 10 a.m. March 8 at the Johnson Lane Firehouse, 1450 Stephanie Way.
Painters of all levels, and those who would like to learn to paint, are welcome. The club will be painting roses at the meeting.
For information, call Sue at 408-691-9202 or Linda at 775-265-1746.
Trending In: Announcements
- Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight
- Basic dog obedience program to start March 6 in Carson City
- Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break
Trending Sitewide
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released