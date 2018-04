The Virginia City Senior Center's Spring Art, Craft and Bake Sale is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12.

Offering local creations and tasty treats, the sale raises proceeds to support programming for local seniors.

The center is at 100 Mill St. in Virginia City.

For information, call 775-847-0957, or go to http://www.storeycounty.org.