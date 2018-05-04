Artists called to participate in Silver State Art Festival Sept. 15-16 in Carson City
May 4, 2018
Space is limited for basket makers, painters, photographers, woodworkers and other artists to participate in the Silver State Art Festival, which is returning to Fuji Park Sept. 15-16.
A celebration of the arts, the festival offers free admission and showcases the work of 35 artists. Organizers said fewer than a dozen slots are available.
Sponsored by the Nevada Gourd Society, the event offers three days of gourd and basketry classes and supplies for gourds and beading, a raffle to benefit charity and prizes from local businesses.
For information or to apply to be a vendor, go to http://www.nevadagourdsociety.org.
