Artists called to participate in Silver State Art Festival Sept. 15-16 in Carson City

Space is limited for basket makers, painters, photographers, woodworkers and other artists to participate in the Silver State Art Festival, which is returning to Fuji Park Sept. 15-16.

A celebration of the arts, the festival offers free admission and showcases the work of 35 artists. Organizers said fewer than a dozen slots are available.

Sponsored by the Nevada Gourd Society, the event offers three days of gourd and basketry classes and supplies for gourds and beading, a raffle to benefit charity and prizes from local businesses.

For information or to apply to be a vendor, go to http://www.nevadagourdsociety.org.