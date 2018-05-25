Ash Canyon Road reopens following flood repairs

The gate at the trailhead to the Ash to Kings Trail in Ash Canyon re-opened Friday, May 25, and is now open to all motorized vehicle traffic.

The road had been closed in order to repair extensive damage incurred from 2017 floods.

Officials said the road repairs have been completed, and the road is passable for both motorized and non-motorized travel.

Users should exercise caution based on weather conditions when traveling the road.

For information about Ash Canyon Road, contact Lyndsey Boyer, senior natural resource specialist, at 775-887-2262, ext. 7341.