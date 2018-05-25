Asian Chamber of Commerce endorses ‘No on 3’

The Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce announced its opposition to Question 3, saying it's a risky and costly constitutional amendment on the Nevada statewide ballot that would dismantle Nevada's existing electricity system and leave Nevada consumers with higher electricity rates and a less reliable electricity system.

"Question 3 would eliminate current consumer protections, result in higher electricity rates for small businesses and individuals, and put the reliability of our electricity system at risk," said Sonny Vinuya, president of Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, which represents approximately 1,000 small business owners in Southern Nevada. "As an organization dedicated to promoting commerce, supporting economic development, and serving as a conduit of business opportunities for Asian American entrepreneurs, we cannot support this risky and costly measure."

"We're proud to have the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce join our broad coalition of small business professionals, public safety and consumer groups, and community leaders that are concerned about the negative impacts Question 3 would have on Nevada's small businesses and consumers," said Tracy Skenandore of the Coalition to Defeat Question 3. "Consumers and small businesses in deregulated states have faced significantly higher electricity rates, less reliable service, spikes in consumer complaints, and fewer consumer protections. That's why we are committed to making sure all Nevadans get the facts about Question 3."

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, average residential electricity rates in deregulated states are 30 percent higher than Nevada's. In California, which experimented with deregulation in the early 2000s, overall rates are nearly double Nevada's.

A recent independent investigation conducted by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) found that Question 3 would increase average monthly residential electric bills for Nevadans and expose Nevada consumers to market volatility and profit-driven ratemaking practices. If passed, Question 3 would leave Nevadans holding the bill for billions of dollars in stranded asset costs, require in excess of $100 million dollars in new startup costs and more than $45 million dollars in new annual operation and maintenance costs, according to the PUCN report.

Other groups and organizations recently joining the bipartisan Coalition to Defeat Question 3 include the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada, AARP Nevada, Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers, Latin Chamber of Commerce-Nevada, and the Nevada Alliance for Retired Americans, among others.

For information, visit NOon3.com.