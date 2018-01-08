Assemblywoman Robin Titus to visit Fernley Republican Women

Assemblywoman Robin Titus, who doubles as a family practice physician, will talk about women's health and give an update on the Legislature, including what's in store for 2019, at Fernley Republican Women's next meeting.

The event will be at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on Jan. 16. A light meal will be served at 6 and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, donations are sought for the group's Caring for America/Adopt-a-Soldier program, which collects non-perishable foods for the Fernley Food Bank along with donations of funds and care items for soldiers.

Children's books are also being collected for the Ronald McDonald House and Renown Hospital's children's ward. Money donations can be sent to Fernley Republican Women, P.O. Box 412, Fernley, 89408.

For information, contact Lorrie Olson at llflolson3@yahoo.com, or go to fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.