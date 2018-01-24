Auditions in Carson City to fill roles in youth production of ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’

Youth Theatre Carson City is asking actors, singers, and dancers in grades pre-K through 12 to audition for "Willy Wonka Jr.," set to play for four performances in April.

The adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory.

Characters include: Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket, Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregard, Veruca Salt, Mike Teevee and the Oompa Loompas.

The local production will feature the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, in addition to a host of new ones.

Auditions will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Western Nevada Performing Arts Center, 2038 S. Edmonds Drive. Auditioners are asked to prepare a one-minute song and be prepared to learn a dance.

The show will run April 16-18 in the Bob Boldrick Theatre of the Carson City Community Center.

For information, contact Youth Theatre Carson City at 775-315-2501 or http://www.youththeatrecarsoncity.com.