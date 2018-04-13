Auditions planned for annual Carson City Senior Follies production

Carson City's annual variety show that thrusts seniors into the spotlight is holding open auditions on April 17 and 24.

Directed by Toni VanCleave, the Senior Follies production has two chances to audition — first at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then at the same time on April 24. Both auditions will take place at the Carson City Senior Center. Everyone is welcome to audition.

The show is open to all ages and talent levels including sound, lighting and backstage assistants.

The production is known for the diversity of talent presented by people who love to entertain, from song and dance numbers to comedy skits and everything in between.

This year's event, "Follies Favorites: A Sentimental Journey," will revive favorite numbers from past shows.