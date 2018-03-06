Auditions planned to cast parts in Carson City production of ‘The Hit’

Anyone who wants a role in "The Hit," a play by Proscenium Players, Inc., can audition at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 10, and noon Sunday, March 11, at the Brewery Arts Center.

The Mike Buckley play follows Susan in her San Francisco antiques shop, where she anxiously anticipates a secret meeting with a hit man named Sam. But when an unsuspecting travel agent by the same name shows up, an amusing case of mistaken identities unfolds.

The cold-reading auditions, to take place in the BAC's 1864 Grand Ballroom, will cast parts for three males and two females.

The play is set to run at the end of May.

For information, send an email to info@ppitheater.com.