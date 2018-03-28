Author Anthony Shafton book signing planned in Dayton

Dayton and Northern Nevada 20th century history will be featured when author Anthony Shafton gives his presentation, "The Nevada They Knew: Robert Caples and Walter Van Tilberg Clark," from 2 to 4 p.m. April 28 at the Dayton Senior Center, 320 Old Dayton Valley Road. The free event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Dayton Valley and Friends of Dayton Valley Library.

The event includes local books for sale, light refreshments, and raffle of a Bill Migan drawing of Robert Caples' house and studio.