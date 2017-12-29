Author Bonnie Nishikawa to present at RPEN Carson City meeting

Bonnie Nishikawa, whose book "My Life as a Home Kid" details her time at the Nevada State Children's Home, will be featured at RPEN's Carson City meeting on Tuesday.

The Carson City Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive, will be the site of the board meeting at 1 and the general meeting at 2 p.m.

Nishikawa's presentation will be about her life and book.

All are welcome to attend either or both meetings. Free refreshments will be served at the general meeting.