Author Nancy Raven to talk about photographing Nevada post offices at Dangberg park in Minden

Author Nancy Raven will speak about her book A Postal Journey: Discovering Nevada Through Its Post Offices at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Saturday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Upon Nancy Raven's arrival in Nevada, a friend suggested Raven travel the state photographing each town, which she refined to Nevada's post offices. Raven's quest took her to every corner of Nevada, with her photographs, her art work and a song becoming the book A Postal Journey: Discovering Nevada Through Its Post Offices.

This event is part of the park's Dangberg Summer Festival and is sponsored by Douglas County, Carson Valley Accounting, Full Circle Soils & Compost, Horse Tales Magazine and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Nancy Raven is an author, as well as an accomplished musician, artist, photographer and storyteller. Raven moved to Nevada from Monterey, California and currently resides in the town of Minden. Her work is not only known in Carson Valley, but throughout many western states as well.

"Raven's book takes us on a unique and colorful journey across Nevada, feeling as if you are sitting right next to her the entire time," said the park's events manager, Kim Harris.

The full Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at dangberghomeranch.org.

This is a free outdoor event. Please no dogs, legitimate service animals only. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, ¼ mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital.

Upcoming speakers for this season include Jim Clark with his presentation More Trains in the Westerns on June 16; Glen Whorton of the Nevada State Prison Preservation Society will speak on The Prison in Nevada History on July 7; and Authors Karen Dustman and Laurie Hickey will speak on their book The Old Genoa Cemetery; A Walking Tour – Book 1 on July 28.