Author to share memories about Nevada State Children’s Home

Bonnie Boice Nishikawa will be presenting a free slide show and program about the Nevada State Children's Home and her time there in the 1940s and '50s.

The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Carson City Historical Society's Carriage House. Refreshments will be served.

The presenter is the author of "My Life as a Home Kid" a book about the history of the home and her life there.