Author to share memories about Nevada State Children’s Home
January 18, 2018
Bonnie Boice Nishikawa will be presenting a free slide show and program about the Nevada State Children's Home and her time there in the 1940s and '50s.
The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Carson City Historical Society's Carriage House. Refreshments will be served.
The presenter is the author of "My Life as a Home Kid" a book about the history of the home and her life there.
