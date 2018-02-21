Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break

Local middle and high school students age 12 and up have the chance to become certified baby-sitters in a five-day course offered by the Carson City/Storey County 4-H program.

The baby-sitting certification course is planned for March 26-30, the dates that correspond with the Carson City School District's spring break.

Classes will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. each day at the Carson City/Storey County Cooperative Extension Office, 2621 Northgate Lane, Room 12.

Topics include ages and stages of youth, keeping children safe in emergencies, basic first aid, and how to apply for a baby-sitting job.

For information or to register, contact Jim Barcellos at the Carson City/Storey County office of the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 775-887-2252.