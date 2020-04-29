Banner Churchill Community Hospital birth announcements

To Jordan Heaverne and Christopher Christiano, Zoiee Haze Christiano, born March 30, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Briana and Daniel Plants, Anara Onnavaeya Plants, born April 9, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Aimee Legaspi, Amira Juliana Legaspi, born April 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Jamie Gantt and Denton Thomas, Carly Lynn Thomas, born April 14, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Samantha and Austin Rash, Emil Nathaniel Rash, born April 15, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Dalas Benham and Aaron Benham, Brantley David Benham, born April 17, 2020, weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces.

To Samantha and Matthew Treanor, Alyssandra Bella Jean Treanor, born April 19, 2020, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Angel Allsop and Daniel Bright, Jaxon Robert Bright, born April 17, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces.