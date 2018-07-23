Basic dog obedience program to run for six weeks in Carson City
July 23, 2018
Carson City Recreation's Basic Dog Obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, will begin Tuesday, July 31 and run through Sept. 4.
Yeaman uses his 45 plus years of experience to help owners teach their dogs all the basic obedience commands.
Individual behavior problems will be addressed during the class.
Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash that's four to six feet in length.
Dogs must be current on all shots through rabies. Written record must be shown at the first class.
The class meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays for six weeks at Fuji Park (across from Costco).
The cost is $80 for the six weeks. Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or 775-283-7422.
For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.
