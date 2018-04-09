Basic dog obedience program to run for six weeks in Carson City

Carson City Recreation's basic dog obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, will begin April 17 and run through May 22.

With more than 45 years of experience, Yeaman helps dog owners teach their canine to obey all the basic obedience commands. Individual behavior problems will be addressed during the course of the class.

Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness,etc.) and a leash four to six feet in length. Dogs must be current on all shots through rabies, and written proof must be shown at the start of the first class.

The class will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays for six weeks at Fuji Park, across from Costco. The cost is $80. Register with Carson City Recreation at 775-283-7422 or http://www.carson.org/ccpr. For information, call the instructor at 775-265-4530.