Basic dog obedience program to start March 6 in Carson City
February 28, 2018
Carson City Recreation's basic dog obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins Tuesday, March 6, and runs through April 10.
Yeaman said he uses his more than 45 years of experience to help pet owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands.
Individual behavior problems also will be addressed during the course of the class.
Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash 4-6 feet in length.
Dogs must be current on all shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the first class.
Class will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park, across from Costco. The cost is $80 for the six-week program.
Recommended Stories For You
Register with Carson City Recreation at 775-283-7422 or http://www.carson.org/ccpr. For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.
Trending In: Announcements
- Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight
- Natural Living: Protect yourself during the cold/flu season naturally
- Dayton restaurant hosting Tip-A-Cop fundraiser to help Special Olympics Nevada
- Baby-sitting certification course offered in Carson City over spring break
- Commodity food distribution planned in Carson City
Trending Sitewide
- Charlie and Karen Abowd to retire, sell Café at Adele’s as restaurant celebrates 40th anniversary
- Carson High School teacher, coach Shane Quilling dies
- Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City
- Carson City man imprisoned for 1998 murder to be released
- Gov. Brian and Kathleen Sandoval issue statement on divorce