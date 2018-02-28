Basic dog obedience program to start March 6 in Carson City

Carson City Recreation's basic dog obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins Tuesday, March 6, and runs through April 10.

Yeaman said he uses his more than 45 years of experience to help pet owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands.

Individual behavior problems also will be addressed during the course of the class.

Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash 4-6 feet in length.

Dogs must be current on all shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the first class.

Class will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park, across from Costco. The cost is $80 for the six-week program.

Register with Carson City Recreation at 775-283-7422 or http://www.carson.org/ccpr. For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.