Basic, intermediate Spanish classes planned in Carson City
June 5, 2018
Basic and intermediate Spanish learning classes are starting in mid-June in Carson City and taking place at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Reservations must be made by calling 775-888-2021 or emailing eslinhomennv@gmail.com.
The fee is $10 per class and includes all materials. Class space is limited to eight people. Enrollment is available on a first come, first served basis.
