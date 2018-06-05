 Basic, intermediate Spanish classes planned in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Basic, intermediate Spanish classes planned in Carson City

Basic and intermediate Spanish learning classes are starting in mid-June in Carson City and taking place at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Reservations must be made by calling 775-888-2021 or emailing eslinhomennv@gmail.com.

The fee is $10 per class and includes all materials. Class space is limited to eight people. Enrollment is available on a first come, first served basis.