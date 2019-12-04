Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Carson City

Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Carson City community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Allan Ward, owner of the Carson City Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with generous support from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Carson City has partnered with AAA, Home Depot, Les Schwab Tire Center and Smiths to help with gift collection and distribution.

The Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display until Dec. 11. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Allan. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at:

AAA, 2901 S. Carson St., Carson City

Home Depot, 3185 Market St., Carson City

Les Schwab Tire Center, 3219 N. Carson St., Carson City

Home Depot, 921 Jacks Valley Road, Carson City

Smiths, 2200 U.S. Highway 50, Dayton

Les Schwab Tire Center, 1151 U.S. Highway 395 N, Gardnerville

For information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 775-336-5333.