Between Horses and Humans holding garden party fundraiser in Genoa

Local nonprofit organization, Between Horses and Humans, will hold a garden party benefit in Genoa at 4 p.m. June 2 at the former Wild Rose Inn, 2332 Main St.

Between Horses and Humans, BHH, is dedicated to developing the future leaders of local communities including Carson Valley and surrounding areas, Carson City, Dayton, and South Lake Tahoe, by providing youth a place to learn leadership, and life skills through horsemanship.

The organization reports from its 2017 survey that 97 percent of legal custodians reported they noticed improvement in their child's attitude in areas of life in general, and 91 percent rated the overall effectiveness of the BHH program in helping their child as excellent.

"Horses transform me into a better person," one student wrote.

Other students shared, "Horse therapy is the best day of my week. It has helped me work better in school. I love Doc to the moon and back," and, "Horses have given me self-confidence, hope and awareness. I absolutely love working with horses!"

BHH operates from Maddi's Friesian Ranch in Gardnerville and relies on volunteer participation and donations to fund its programs.

All students participate in the program free of charge.

The Genoa fundraiser will include food, music by Dougie L and the chance to win prizes.

In addition, you can help to make a student's dream come true and make sure that more children can say, "Horses help me to be the best I can be."

For tickets, go to https://www.betweenhorsesandhumans.com, or call 775-309- 3879.