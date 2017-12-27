Bingo night in Dayton a benefit for scholarship fund

Soroptimist International of the Comstock is hosting a family evening of bingo on Jan. 13 at the Dayton Senior Center; 320 Old Dayton Valley Road., Dayton.

Fourteen games will be played for prizes. Monies raised will go toward scholarships for local high school students and one woman who has returned to school and is head of the household.

The event is open to everyone. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided and a no-host bar will offer beer, wine and soda for purchase.

Tickets in advance are $15 each and the cost at the door goes up to $20. To make an early reservation, call Sharon at 775-246-1630.

The nonprofit service organization's mission is to improve the lives of local women and children. It gives out scholarships to graduating seniors from Dayton, Silver Stage and Virginia City high schools. The service club covers the area from the border of Carson City on the east to Silver Springs on the east and it also includes Virginia City on the north.