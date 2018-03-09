Bird watching, hikes and other events planned at Washoe Lake State Park

March events at Washoe Lake State Park include a bird program, a full moon hike and an Easter egg hunt. Reservations are only required for the full moon hike.

Washoe Lake Birds

Join park staff for a presentation about the birds of Washoe Lake State Park. With its diversity of habitats, Washoe Valley supports a variety of bird species, including wading and shore birds, songbirds, birds of prey and more.

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Park Headquarters for this program. 4855 Eastlake Blvd. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The Park Headquarters is on the right, about ½ mile north of the main park entrance.

COST: This program is free, but donations are appreciated.

Full Moon Hike

Join park staff for a guided full moon hike and an opportunity to explore the park at night. This hike is approximately three miles long and follows the South Loop Equestrian Trail. Participants should dress for the weather and bring water, a flashlight, and sturdy hiking boots, as this trail involves hiking in loose sand. Advance reservations are required for this hike. Reservations can be made by calling 775-687-4319, or e-mailing washoelake@hdiss.net.

WHEN: Friday, March 30, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Washoe Lake State Park, 4855 Eastlake Blvd., Washoe Valley, NV 89704. Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north on Eastlake Blvd. approximately four miles. The park entrance is on your left. Turn right past the fee booth, pass the campground, and follow the short gravel road to the equestrian pavilion.

COST: The park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle applies to this event. Please use the self-pay station at the park entrance. We are able to accept cash or check only.

Easter Egg Hunt

The South Valley Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Washoe Lake State Park. The Easter Bunny arrives at noon and the hunt starts at 12:30 p.m. sharp. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Park entrance is free for this event!

WHEN: Saturday, March 31, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Take Exit 44 from I-580 and drive north approximately four miles on Eastlake Blvd. The park entrance will be on your left. Turn left past the fee booth. The event is held at the group use pavilion (2nd parking lot on the right) and additional parking is available.

COST: Park entrance fees are waived for this event.

For information about these or other events at the park, go to parks.nv.gov/events.